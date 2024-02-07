New Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions appointed in Hawai’i

Newly appointed Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions, Pamela Sturz. (PC: Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

The Hawai’i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) announced the appointment of the new Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions, Pamela Sturz.

“Ms. Sturz’s appointment as Deputy Director for Correctional Institutions rounds out the outstanding, diverse, and forward-leaning leadership team of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” said DCR Director Tommy Johnson in a news release. “Her decades of experience, innovative thinking and outstanding organizational skills will be a tremendous and positive addition to the team.”

Sturz has more than 30 years of leadership experience in corrections. She served as a deputy warden for the Stanley Correctional Institution in Wisconsin as well as deputy warden for the Racine Correctional Institution before her appointment as warden for both the Stanley Correctional Institution and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From 2005 to 2008, Sturz simultaneously oversaw the Stanley Correctional Institution and Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility. As warden, she established community relations boards, collaborated with community partners including city officials and law enforcement agencies.

Sturz continued to serve as warden at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility until 2014, where she managed the largest Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility in the state. Sturz also developed restorative justice initiatives through community service projects.

Following retirement from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in 2019, she worked on international prison reform as a contracted senior corrections advisor with the US Department of Justice, International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program in the Republic of Kosovo and more recently, the Republic of North Macedonia.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am honored and humbled to accept this opportunity to work for the Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” said Sturz. “I would like to thank Governor Green and Director Johnson for placing their trust in me to carry out our mission. When I accepted this position, I accepted the tremendous responsibilities that come with this role. I look forward to serving this position to the best of my abilities.”

Johnson described Sturz as a great leader, effective communicator and strong advocate of human rights.