Nominate parent leaders during National Parent Leadership Month

PC: Child & Family Service

Hawaiʻi-born nonprofit Child & Family Service, in collaboration with The Parent Line, invites the public to nominate parents statewide who have shown leadership in their homes and communities. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 20.

National Parent Leadership Month serves to:

Educate the Public : Increasing awareness about the importance of parent leadership as a fundamental strategy for family strengthening and community development.

Encourage Collaboration: Inspiring professionals, policymakers, and community members to work alongside parents to tackle issues impacting children and families.

Parent Leadership involves parents gaining the necessary knowledge and skills to function in influential leadership roles, representing a “parent voice” that is instrumental in shaping family and community lives, as well as influencing the direction of programs and policies that affect them. This includes a wide range of caregivers, from parents and grandparents to kinship care providers and foster parents, particularly those who have leveraged resources or services to strengthen their families.

“The Parent Line, along with Child & Family Service, acknowledges the significant contributions made by many parents in our community,” according to an organization news release. “Their dedication has made a profound difference in the lives of countless children and families.”

To honor these outstanding individuals, The Parent Line, operated by Child & Family Service, will celebrate Parent Leaders of Oʻahu virtually on Feb. 23, 2024. The public is encouraged to nominate parents who embody these leadership qualities. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 20, 2024.

For more information or to make a nomination, contact The Parent Line via email at [email protected] or by phone: