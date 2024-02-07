Top 20 things to do on Maui, Jan. 8-18: Broadway Pops, Jimmy Buffett tribute, Mardi Gras fun, Valentines Day and Bowl viewing

This week on Maui, there’s major tribute concerts to Jimmy Buffet with Jake Shimabukuro and songwriter Mac McAnnaly, and a Willie K Tribute by Makana. There’s also events celebrating Mardi Gras, Valentines Day, Chinese New Year and a football viewing for the weekend.

Coming Up: Broadway singers Morgan James and LaKisha Jones perform with the Maui Pops Orchestra.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events —concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities, for this week and beyond — click here.

No. 1 – Shimabukuro, McAnnally pair for Buffett Tribute (Feb. 8, Kahului)

Jake Shimabukuro and Mac McAnally will perform Feb. 8, 2024 at the MACC.

Renown ‘ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro joins country songwriter and Muscle Shoals musician Mac McAnnally in a tribute to Jimmy Buffett at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday.

The event Celebrating Sons & Stories on Distant Shores touches upon their friendship with Buffett. McAnnally and Shimabukuro in separate interviews reflected on how Buffett took them under his wings and helped with their careers. McAnnally was a teenage studio musician in Muscle Shoals, Alabama and later a member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band. McAnnally’s song It’s my Job was the first and last song they sang together. Here’s them performing the song in concert. Shimabukuro whose new album Grateful is on his website went on tour with Buffett.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Here’s an interview with him and Buffett. Alabama performs McAnnally’s song Old Flame with more than 7 million views.

For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 2 – Makana performs at Valentines Day (Feb. 14, Wailea)

Internationally acclaimed slack key artist Makana performs a Valentine’s Day special at Mulligans On The Blue Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is a special tribute to one of his musical heros, the late Willie K. Makana received the Slack Key Legacy Award at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in 2012.

His songs have been featured on the Grammy-nominated albums Hawaiian Slack Key Kings, Vol. 1 and 2 and his music featured in the soundtrack for the 2011 film The Descendants. He has performed in venues ranging from Asian and European opera houses to The White House and has opened for music legends including Sting, Carlos Santana, Elvis Costello, Common, Leon Russell, and No Doubt.

For more information including tickets go to Mulligans.

No. 3 – Mardis Gras with Tempa and The Tantrums (Feb. 13, Wailea)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tempa and The Tantrums along with some Soul Kitchen Maui members perform at a Mardi Gras Celebration at Mulligans On The Blue Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The annual celebration, into its 8th year, includes party favors, dancing, a special menu, and a costume contest with winners crowned King & Queen. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 4 – Chinese New Year on Maui (Feb. 10, Kahului & Kīhei)

A lion dance takes place at the Maui Mall during Chinese New Year.

South Maui Gardens and Maui Mall Village plan to hold free public celebrations of Chinese New Year on Saturday, ushering in the Year of the Dragon.

At the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road, the event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with cultural performances as well as an opportunity to feed the dancing lion and order dinner at a number of food trucks.

The Maui Mall Village is celebrating Chinese New Year on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a wide array of family-friendly cultural experiences including demonstrations such as a lion dance and Chinese martial arts and Chinese calligraphy, a Keiki Chinese Costume Show, along with music. Also enjoy delicious Chinese food by Only Ono BBQ, One Ton & Done, and the Lemongrass Restaurant.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Also, to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is showing the film The Farewell with actress Awkwafina on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free but reservations are required by calling 808-244-6862.

No. 5 – Vietnam Veterans’ mobile memorial wall ( Feb. 9-13, Wailuku)

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is bringing a replica of its memorial wall in Washington, D.C. to Maui. There will be public visits at War Memorial Stadium starting Friday, 24 hours a day, through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 53-foot trailer that carries The Wall That Heals is being escorted this week via a procession of motorcycles and local first responders.

The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the US Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women in the US military who died in Vietnam. To learn more about The Wall That Heals, visit the mobile Vietnam Memorial.

No. 6 – The Big Game aired free on big screens (Feb. 11, Kahului)

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will broadcast The Big Game on two large screens on Sunday. The game starts at 1:30 p.m., and gates open at noon. There is no admission charge. The first screen will be the large LED Screen outside in the Yokouchi Pavilion. The second is in Castle Theater.

There also will be entertainment by Asian Blend before and after the game outside the Yokouchi Pavilion.

The Big Game is presented with aloha and support from The Kent & Polli Smith Family Fund, The Dorvin D. Leis Co., Inc., Goodfellow Bros., Inc., Takitani, Agaran, Jorgensen & Wildman LLLP, R. Clay Sutherland LII, Mahi Pono LLC, Pacific Media Group, and Hawai’i Media.

No. 7 – Free Play Family Day (Feb. 10, Kahului)

Families are invited to a visit at the Schaefer International Gallery Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to meet exhibiting artists as well as participate in activities. There is no admission charge. The activities include maker stations, old-fashioned plantation games, a family photo opportunity, a large-scale interactive puzzle map of Maui, stamp stations, and also enjoy ice cream flavors by Choke Ice Cream.

This exhibition —Sense of Place / Place of Sense – explores the multi-faceted meaning of community at a critical moment of change for Maui, looking at who we are in the present time and the promise we hold for the future. The gallery space offers built environments with activated themes of history, water, land, spirituality, and people. Click here for more information on this exhibit.

No. 8 – Popa Chubby at Mulligans (Feb. 10, Wailea)



Popa Chubby and talented members of the Colin John Band perform at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Popa Chubby is a legendary rocking bluesman from New York City, and the band includes Paul Marchetti, Tim Hackbarth, Jocelyn Michelle, and Colin John Greenan. Here’s his version of Sympathy for the Devil with 5.1 million views on YouTube.

For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 9 – Mary Anne Anderson at The Empanada Lady (Feb. 10, Wailuku)

International jazz singer Marianne Anderson entertains at The Empanada Lady Saturday.

Top flight jazz musicians accompany song bird Mary Anne Anderson at The Empanada Lady at 2119 W. Vineyard on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The musicians include Jeff Helmer on keyboards and Paul January on trumpet and is part of the Jazz Maui series, a nonprofit event that helps to fund musical workshops for Maui students.

Anderson who has entertained at venues in California, Europe, and Brazil, will be singing Latin, French and original songs, including the sultry love song Sabor A Mi or Remember Me, a French version of It Might Have Well Be Spring,and an original song Ghost Wind of Lahaina. For more information including tickets, call 808-868-4544 for reservations.

No. 10 – Renee performs as part of jazz quartet (Feb. 11, Lahaina)

Sheryl Renee

Popular singer Sheryl Renee performs as part of a quartet at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at its open-air pavilion with sunset view Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The performance is part of the Jazz Maui series that helps to fund musical workshops for Maui students in the schools with professional musicians.

Known as the “Lady with a Golden Voice” Renee has shared the stage with some of the best talent in the world including the Colorado Symphony Orchestra conducted by the late Marvin Hamlisch. She’s also performed the national anthem for President Barack Obama.

Singer-pianist Mark Johnstone is a member of the Grammy-nominated Mick Fleetwood Blues Band and The Island Rumours Band and shared the stage with Wilie Nelson, John Maya, George Benson, Maria Muldaur and Kenny Loggins.

Drummer Howie Rentzer has played with Kenny Loggins, Henry Allen, George Benson, and Mose Allison, and bassist Dave Graber, who received a Margaret Locke Scholarship for strings, has taught at the National Guitar Workshop in Seattle and San Francisco.

For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui or call 808-283-3576.

No. 11 – Steel guitarist Bobby Ingano at Slack Key Show (Feb. 14, Nāpili)

Steel guitarist Bobby Ingano performs at George Kahumoku Jr.’s Slack Key Show at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Pavilion Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.A four-time Grammy Award winner, Kahumoku features traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music in a dignified concert setting with his co-host Shem Kahawai and hula dancer Wainani Kealoha.

Kahumoku has received a 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artists and describes how he was discovered as a youth by renown songwriter Kui Lee, composer of “I’ll Remember You.”

Admission to the concert is free to Lahaina Fire Disaster survivors and emergency workers, and there is a Kama’aina rate.

For more information including tickets, go to the Slack Key Show.

No. 12 – Matt Del Olmo performs free at Ocean Vodka (Feb. 10, Kula)

Matt Del Olmo

Banjo and guitar master Matt Del Olmo performs a free sunset concert at Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Del Olmo is a member of the popular Brown Chicken

Brown Cow Band. Earlier in the day, Sam Frampton entertains from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s an open air concert on the lawn with panoramic views of the Maui Central Valley. For more information, go to Ocean Organic.

No. 13 – Comedy fundraiser for boxing clubs (Feb. 10, Māʻalaea)

Comedian Jose Raymond & Friends perform a standup comedy show to raise funds for Maui boxing clubs, including the Central Maui Boxing Club. The event, hosted by Miss Kitty Sunshine, takes place at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. 21 and older. Parking free after 5 p.m. with local ID. Raymond has performed at the Apollo Theater in New York and the Hollywood Improv. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground.

No. 14 – Live band celebrate Valentine’s Party (Feb. 9, Māʻalaea)

The band Espresso performs at an All You Need Is Love Valentine’s Party at da Playground Maui Friday at 8 p.m. Wear red, pink or black to represent your status! 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information, including tickets, go to da Playground Maui.

No. 15 – Comedian and TV voice actor Craig Gass on Valentines Day (Feb. 14, Kīhei)

Comedian Craig Gass who does celebrity voices on Family Guy and American Dad performs at ProArts Maui Wednesday at 8 p.m. He’s also “The New Guy” at Kevin James’ work on King of Queens and Miranda’s glazed donut boyfriend on Sex In The City. He’s an honored guest at a roast of Kiss performer Gene Simmons. The humor is for mature audiences.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArts.

No. 16 – Brass Band features Big Band music (Feb. 10, Wailuku)

The brass band Chop Suey performs Big Band era music at the open-air Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday at 6 p.m. Bring your own beach chair. No outside beverage. For more information including tickets, visit Maui Coffee Attic or call John, 808-250-9555.

No. 17 – Hot Country Nights free For dance, lessons (Feb. 8, Māʻalaea)

Da Playground Maui presents Hot Country Nights dance music with the option of learning line dancing Thursday at 6 p.m. The free event with DJ Mash-Up Mike provides hot country music with dance instructor Carlos on the dance floor. 21 or more. Free parking after 5 p.m. with local I.D. For more information including advance admission in this standing room only event, go to Hot Country Nights.

No. 18 – Classic film Casablanca at historic ʻĪao Theater (Feb. 11, 3 p.m.)

Maui Onstage presents its monthly Classic Film series with the movie Casablanca at the historic ʻĪao Theater on Sunday at 3 p.m. The series provides a way to see the classic movie starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman on the big screen. Voted the Best Live Theater on Maui, the ʻĪao Theater opened Aug. 22, 1928 and the building is comprised of reinforced poured-concrete with a design in a Spanish Mission style with Hawaiian-Oriental features, with a surface treatment of pink stucco and a rolled metal roof. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 19 – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids free film night (Feb. 12, 6 to 8 p.m.)

PC: Disney

A free family film night featuring Honey, I Shrunk the Kids takes place Monday at 6 p.m. at the South Maui Gardens at 35 Auhana Road. The sci-fi family film presents the adventure of inventor Wayne Szalinski who accidentally shrinks his kids to the size of insects. Follow the tiny siblings as they navigate the backyard jungle, encountering oversized insects and household hazards, all while trying to find a way back to regular size. It’s a heartwarming tale of family, friendship, and the extraordinary wonders that can happen when you view the world from a different perspective. For more information, go to South Maui Gardens.

Coming Soon:

No. 20 – Broadway Pops performed at the MACC (Feb. 18, Kahului)

Guest singers Morgan James and LaKisha Jones perform Broadway Pops with the Maui Pops Orchestra at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. The Center will be collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during the event, and donations bins will be located near the entry gates.

The concert features songs made famous by Judy Garland and Tina Turner in an energy-filled uplifting afternoon. James has performed with numerous symphonies including the Baltimore Symphony at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, and she has appear in five original broadway casts in musicals, including Motown, Godspell, Wonderland, The Addams Family, and For The Girls.

Jones who has sung as a guest soloist with numerous symphonies was a finalist in the 2007 season of American Idol and has sung on the Broadway stage in The Color Purple. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

Editor’s Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]. To add events directly to the Maui now events Calendar, click here.