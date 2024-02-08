CocoNene opens new Hawaiʻi-made products store at Kīhei Kalama Village



















CocoNene celebrated the grand opening Monday of its new store at the Kīhei Kalama Village.

The store known for its made-in-Hawaiʻi products lost its flagship location on Front Street during the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. The Front Street store represented 50% of the CocoNene brand’s sales.

The grand opening festivities kicked off with a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony, followed by a public celebration. Customers received a complimentary gift with each purchase.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Kīhei store is CocoNene’s fourth new location to open since the wildfires, with two more slated to open on Maui by the summer. Displaced Lahaina employees were hired at the new location.

“We are 100% committed to ensuring continued employment for our valued Lahaina team,” said owner Kent Untermann. “We hope our expansion in Maui will not only provide jobs for our displaced employees but will also give them a chance to get back on their feet and regain some sense of normalcy.”

Established in 2011, CocoNene invites customers to come in and create with them, offering products that can be personalized. Local artists design all CocoNene products that bear the “Made in Hawaiʻi” label. CocoNene said it is committed to supporting local artistry and manufacturing. “Their range of wood wall art, home décor and gifts embody the essence and beauty of Hawaiʻi, and its gift-giving culture,” CocoNene said in an announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The company is part of a family of brands that includes Pictures Plus, founded in 1986 by Kent and Lori Untermann.

The Kīhei store marks CocoNene’s second location on Maui since the fires. The other location is at Maui Harbor Shops in Maalaea. The Kīhei Kalama Village store features the same iconic products that have made CocoNene a beloved Hawaii brand, including customizable picture frames, wood wall art and signature Longboard Letters.

The Kīhei store hours are 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. Its phone number is 808-599-9179. Kīhei Kalama Village is located at 1913 South Kihei Road.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

CocoNene’s website is at www.coconene.com. It’s also on Facebook and Instagram.