Community Talk Story sessions set for Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan

The County of Maui Department of Agriculture will host Community Talk Story sessions in communities throughout Maui County starting this week through March to obtain residents’ input on solutions they want to see included in the Maui County Food and Nutrition Security Plan.

Produce box at UH Maui College. PC: UHMC

The plan will guide Maui County in improving nutrition security, climate and emergency resilience, and opportunities for local food producers, with targets identified over the next five, 10, and 20 years.

The plan will identify existing solutions, improvements needed across Maui County’s food system sectors and policy recommendations to improve food access and nutrition security.

Special attention will be placed on the community’s most vulnerable residents, including those recovering from the impacts of wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry, kūpuna, SNAP-eligible populations, young families and residents of isolated rural communities in East Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A summary of each Community Talk Story session conversation will be provided within a week after each event for public comment at www.mauicounty.gov/2777.

The sessions will be held:

Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Helene Hall in Hāna

Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 8 pm. at Pukalani Community Center

Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Kīhei Community Center

Feb. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Kahului Community Center

March 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Lānaʻi Filipino Club House

March 12 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Mitchell Pauole Community Center in Kaunakakai

March 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Nāpili (location to be determined)