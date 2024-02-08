Maui News

DOH: 129 passengers and 35 crew members reported ill aboard Queen Victoria cruise ship

February 8, 2024, 5:29 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) is closely monitoring a reported outbreak of gastrointestinal illness aboard the Queen Victoria cruise ship, which is set to dock in Honolulu on Feb. 12, officials said.

Department officials say the illnesses appear to have occurred during the ship’s voyage between Florida and San Francisco from Jan. 22-Feb. 6. As of Thursday, Feb. 8, 129 passengers and 25 crew members were reported ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mitigation measures such as increased disinfecting of surfaces and isolation of ill passengers and crew have been implemented.

The cause of the illness has not been confirmed at this time, but the symptoms and spread appear to be similar to norovirus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DOH reports it continues to be in communication with the CDC and will provide more details as they become available.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments