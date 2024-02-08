Maui Calls gala fundraiser at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center rescheduled for March 9

Maui Calls Aerial (2018). Photo credit: Douglas DeBoer

Tables and tickets are now available for the annual Maui Calls, Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraising gala, and food & wine tasting event, which was rescheduled for March 9, 2024 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. The event was supposed to be held in August 2023, but was postponed due to the Maui wildfires.

The March 9 event embraces the theme ‘In Celebration of the Navigator.’ The event celebrates a coming together of the community in the spirit of goodwill and in support of the MACC.

Maui Calls 2019 Event at Maui Arts & Cultural center. PC: Tony Novak-Clifford

Click here to order tickets and tables. Guests must be 21+ to attend the event.

The event begins with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music serenade. Mix, mingle, and taste pūpū created by chefs from Maui restaurants and specialty food purveyors.

Guests will enjoy premium wines selected by vintners from boutique wineries around the world.

The evening will include live performances by Joel Katz, Arlie Asiu, The Hula Honeys and The Mākaha Sons. Guests will be able to end their evening by dancing to live music by Asian Blend. Silent and live auctions offer the chance to bid on items and experiences, including Hawaiʻi staycations, restaurant gift certificates, artwork, autographed music instruments and more.

The 26th Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world, with a selection orchestrated by RNDC, Chambers & Chambers Inc., Johnson Brothers, and Southern Wine & Spirits. Participating wineries to date include Buccella, Rusack Vineyards, The Vineyard House, Amici Cellars, Peju Winery, Stolpman Vineyards, Post and Beam Winery, Cristom Vineyards, Obsidian Wine Company, Cune Winery, Jorge Ordonez Selections, Alana Wines, and Morgan Winery. (list subject to change)

Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure. Participating restaurants and caterers so far include Duo Steak & Seafood Four Seasons Maui, Café O’Lei at the Plantation, Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Leilani’s on the Beach, Lima Restaurant, Maui Breadfruit, NS | Nicole Scharer, Rodeo General Store, Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Gather, Vasi, Oao Sushi, Maui Cookie Lab, and Maui Coffee Roasters. (list subject to change)

Funds from Maui Calls benefit the MACC’s education and cultural programs. The event provides a significant percentage of the income necessary for the MACC to provide ongoing FREE programs for the community such as Starry Night Cinema, ArT=Mixx, the annual Ki Ho‘alu and ‘Ukulele Festivals, and performances for Maui County schoolchildren, including students on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

Individual tickets: $195, $225, $300, $500. Tables of 10: $2,250-$10,000 (plus applicable fees).

Tickets are only available online or via the MACC’s Development Department, and not through the MACC Box Office. For added information on the purchase of Maui Calls tickets, contact [email protected] | 808.243.4237