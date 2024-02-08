Maui Surf Forecast for February 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 6-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:28 PM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:53 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:19 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:01 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northeast swell will continue to diminish through Friday. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will continue to slowly decline today as the current northwest (310 deg) swell diminishes. Models show another moderate northwest (310-320 deg) swell moving into the region Friday into the weekend, though it appears to be running a bit late. Surf heights could approach advisory levels late Friday afternoon or evening for exposed north and west facing shores, but will monitor the swell as it arrives at the offshore buoys tonight. This swell will decline through the first half of next week. Wave guidance is indicating the potential for an extra large, long- period northwest (320 deg) swell arriving around next Thursday, with the potential for surf well above warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores. This situation will be closely monitored over the next several days.

Expect small background south swell pulses to continue through the middle of next week. A small, long-period south (200-220 deg) swell with Tasman Sea origins may produce a slight bump in south shore surf from Friday through Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.