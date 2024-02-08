‘Mayor Sustainability Series’ in Maui Nui launches today

Several varieties of giant swamp kale are salt tolerant, making them valuable for adapting to saltwater intrusion, according to Chapter 30 of the Fifth National Climate Assessment: Hawaiʻi and US-Affiliated Pacific Islands. The document includes information on programs aimed at supporting traditional crops to help strengthen food security.(7.20.18) PC: Wendy Osher

The public is invited to join the County of Maui Office of Innovation & Sustainability today (Feb. 8) for the launch of the ‘Mayor Sustainability Series.’ Featuring individuals dedicated to caring for the planet, this series seeks to facilitate critical conversations on climate change and how to come together to create a more sustainable Maui Nui and collective world.

This series will provide a public forum for discussions and innovative ideas to learn about the multi-faceted nature of sustainability and plan together to mobilize the islands to solve issues surrounding climate challenges and secure a more resilient future, according to organizers.

The aim is to create and coordinate actionable strategies to save Earth and “secure kamaʻāina prosperity, peace and partnerships,” according to an announcement.

The series was also created to bring people together to drive action in their daily lives, for climate justice. The conversations are designed to inspire and initiate a culture of rights, resilience, and regenerative public policy.

According to Joshua Cooper, the County of Maui’s Office of Innovation & Sustainability Director, “We aim to educate and engage policy makers to prioritize sustainability as well as empower our community to be active participants to promote sustainability and social justice while we generate a wave of support to protect our planet together across Maui Nui.”

The inaugural speakers are:

Victoria Keener, Senior Research Fellow at East-West Center, Zena Grecni, Researcher at ASU Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation.

Richard Wallsgrove, Assistant Professor at William S. Richardson School of Law in Environmental Law.

They will share a presentation on Chapter 30 of the Fifth National Climate Assessment: Hawaiʻi and US-Affiliated Pacific Islands, and will discuss how to use the findings of the assessment to bolster and ensure Maui’s sustainability and resiliency in the face of climate change related challenges.

“We’ve just ended the hottest year since careful record-keeping began,” said Cooper. “But climate change is not the only problem humanity must solve. Disease, pollution, social inequality and biodiversity loss are all accelerating trends that threaten the future we leave our children. These challenges will be solved, but they are deeply rooted in a history of colonialism and an extractive relationship with nature. A cultural shift in values is needed,” he said.

Event Details:

Thursday, Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. at the Governor’s Liaison Office Conference Room – 2264 Aupuni St. No. 1, Wailuku – Bottom Floor; and

Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at UH Maui College (310 W Kaʻahumanu Ave, Kahului), Ike Leʻa Room 144

Zoom Links:

For more information, email [email protected].