Maui police conduct impaired driving enforcement over Super Bowl weekend

The Maui Police Department – Traffic Division begins sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend.

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a “zero-tolerance” approach to impaired driving. In addition to being arrested for impaired driving, a violator’s vehicle may be subject to tow at the registered owner’s expense.

“Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” police said.

The Maui Police Department – DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe and provided the following tips:

Plan a safe way home before consuming intoxicants; designate a sober driver.

If you have been consuming intoxicants, utilize a car service (Smartphone-driven online transportation networks), take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member.

If you know someone who is impaired and intends to get behind the wheel, please take their keys or help them make other arrangements to get to their next destination safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life.