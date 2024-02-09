Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 10, 2024

February 9, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
10-14
10-14
8-12 




West Facing
0-2
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:11 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:24 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:48 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:49 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, medium to long-period swell is finally arriving at the nearshore buoys around the western end of the state and will continue to build and spread down the island chain through tonight. The swell is forecast to peak Saturday near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels before steadily declining through early next week. We are keeping the surf forecast just below HSA levels at this time, but will monitor the buoys overnight in the event it comes in larger than expected. Wave guidance is indicating the potential for an extra large long- period northwest (320 deg) swell arriving next Thursday, with the potential for surf well above warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores. This situation will be closely monitored over the next several days. 


Expect small background south swell pulses to continue through the middle of next week. A small, long-period south (200-220 deg) swell with Tasman Sea origins will produce a slight bump in south shore surf today through Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
