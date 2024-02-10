Kōkua needed for KZ Cheer team to represent Lahaina in All-Star Nationals

The 18-girl Lahaina Strong cheerleading squad will travel to Las Vegas for a national competition. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help with travel expenses. PC: Courtesy

A GoFundMe effort has been launched to help the KZ Cheer team represent Lahaina at the All-Star Nationals this month.

Although many of the team members lost their homes in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, the young athletes remained determined to compete and have been training for the national competition.

The GoFundMe organizer wrote that contributions would help the cheerleaders take back their season and make a difference in “the lives of 18 brave girls, showing them and their families that they are loved, cared for and supported.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beginning Feb. 16, the team will represent Lahaina in Las Vegas, competing under the team name “Lahaina Strong.” For more information, view the team’s GoFundMe page with the latest updates at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-lahaina-cheer-team-represent-at-nationals