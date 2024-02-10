Maui Ocean Center presents 2024 Maui 5K on March 3

The 13th annual Maui 5K Run and Walk will feature participant T-shirts honoring Lahaina following the devastating wildfires. (PC: Maui Ocean Center)

Registration is open for the 13th annual Maui 5K Run and Walk, set to take place, rain or shine, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on March 3, 2024.

Participants have the option to run a timed 5K course through Māʻalaea or an untimed one-mile run/walk. A virtual run is also offered.

The Maui Ocean Center, title sponsor for the Maui 5K, announced that proceeds from the event will again go to providing funding for local schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In response to the Maui wildfires in 2023, runners and walkers will have the option to designate their entry fees to “All West Maui schools affected by the fires.” By selecting this option, proceeds will be equally distributed to impacted schools in the Lahaina area.

Last year, the event raised over $57,000 for Maui County schools.

“We are honoring Lahaina with this year’s participant T-shirts and finisher medals, which feature a new, limited-edition design,” said Arlene Emerson, who co-founded the Maui 5K with her husband, Jon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The top three winners in each age category will earn award certificates, while award plaques will be given to the top three overall male and female runners.

Event registration is currently $45 for the 5K run and $40 for the one-mile run/walk (each event has an additional sign-up fee). Runners and walkers can indicate which school (or West Maui schools) they’d like to support on their registration form.

Online registration closes Feb. 27. For those unable to attend, the Maui Ocean Center recommends participating by donating or joining the virtual run. Volunteers can also sign up by visiting Maui5K.org.