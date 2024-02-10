Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Sunny until 10 AM, then partly sunny.
Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium to long period NW swell will peak this afternoon into this evening, then gradually subside tonight and Sunday as the swell becomes increasingly northerly. A small, short period NW swell is anticipated for Tuesday. A powerful, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday likely resulting in surf well above the High Surf Warning threshold along most north and west facing shores through Friday. A couple of small, long period SSW swells with Tasman Sea origins will provide small surf to south facing south shores for the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com