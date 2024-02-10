Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 7-10 7-10 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 02:49 PM HST. Low -0.5 feet 08:54 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:53 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Sunny until 10 AM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:18 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:38 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium to long period NW swell will peak this afternoon into this evening, then gradually subside tonight and Sunday as the swell becomes increasingly northerly. A small, short period NW swell is anticipated for Tuesday. A powerful, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday likely resulting in surf well above the High Surf Warning threshold along most north and west facing shores through Friday. A couple of small, long period SSW swells with Tasman Sea origins will provide small surf to south facing south shores for the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.