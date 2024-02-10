Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 11, 2024

February 10, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

                            south around 5 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 02:49 PM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 08:54 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:53 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Sunny until 10 AM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:18 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 03:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium to long period NW swell will peak this afternoon into this evening, then gradually subside tonight and Sunday as the swell becomes increasingly northerly. A small, short period NW swell is anticipated for Tuesday. A powerful, extra large, long period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday likely resulting in surf well above the High Surf Warning threshold along most north and west facing shores through Friday. A couple of small, long period SSW swells with Tasman Sea origins will provide small surf to south facing south shores for the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments