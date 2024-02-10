Maui News

South Kīhei Road reopens ahead of schedule following repairs from January flood event 

February 10, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
Flood-damaged portion of South Kīhei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui after repairs. PC: County of Maui.

Part of South Kīhei Road between Wailana and Kaonoulu streets was reopened ahead of schedule at 3 p.m. Friday, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works. The area was severely damaged by recent floodwaters.

Flooding from a Jan. 16, 2024, rain event washed out a waterline and undermined and destroyed part of the roadway near the 500 block of South Kīhei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui. 

Flood-damaged portion of South Kīhei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui before repairs. PC: County of Maui.

Officials had originally estimated the road would be closed through February.

The County Department of Water Supply recently made fixes to the area water main, and the Public Works Highways Division completed emergency road repair work. 

Flood-damaged portion of South Kīhei Road fronting Kohea Kai Hotel Maui after repairs. PC: County of Maui.

