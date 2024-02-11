Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 03:38 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 09:36 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:49 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium-period northwest swell will continue to subside through Monday. A small, short-period northwest swell will support small surf Tuesday and Wednesday.

A powerful, extra-large, long-period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday, very likely producing surf well above warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday. Lack of significant high tides may limit coastal impacts. This swell will gradually diminish Saturday and Sunday. A couple of small, long- period south-southwest swells with Tasman Sea origins will provide small surf to south facing shores for the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.