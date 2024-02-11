Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2024

February 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
6-8
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 8 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 03:38 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 09:36 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northwest in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:49 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period northwest swell will continue to subside through Monday. A small, short-period northwest swell will support small surf Tuesday and Wednesday. 


A powerful, extra-large, long-period northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday, very likely producing surf well above warning levels along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday. Lack of significant high tides may limit coastal impacts. This swell will gradually diminish Saturday and Sunday. A couple of small, long- period south-southwest swells with Tasman Sea origins will provide small surf to south facing shores for the next couple of days. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments