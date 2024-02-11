Networking event with Pacific Disaster Center speaker to take place Feb. 22

PC: Maui Economic Development Board

An in-person networking event presented by Maui TechOhana featuring a guest speaker from Pacific Disaster Center (PDC) will take place on Feb. 22, starting at 5:15 p.m.

The guest speaker, Dr. Erin Hughey, will discuss her career in global disaster management and disaster risk reduction, including PDC’s involvement with the Maui wildfires recovery.

Dr. Hughey is the director of global operation for PDC and a recognized leader in global disaster management and disaster risk reduction. After earning a doctoral degree in geography, she developed the only operationalized approach to the United Nations Sendai Framework for Action. Known as the National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, this program has been implemented by more than 20 countries worldwide and aids national, regional and international disaster risk reduction initiatives.

PDC Global is an applied research center managed by the University of Hawaiʻi that supports the most demanding governmental and nongovernmental organizations worldwide in helping to create a safer, more disaster resilient world.

In-person seats are limited. Livestream tickets available. There will not be any recording. Must register for access.

To register for the event, sign up using the online form.

Agenda (Thursday, Feb. 22)