Outrigger Resorts names Meghan Lee and Luana Maitland for leadership positions

Meghan Lee (left) and Luana Maitland. Courtesy: Outrigger Resorts

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels has tapped Meghan Lee on Maui to lead overall sales and marketing for Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort while naming Luana Maitland to oversee cultural programs at Outrigger’s Waikīkī beachfront resorts.

Lee most recently served as director of sales and marketing for Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. She also held sales management roles with Starwood Vacation Ownership, Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas and Westin Maui Resort & Spa.

Lee holds a Bachelor of Science in Travel Industry Management from the University Hawai‘i at Mānoa, School of Travel Industry Management.

“We are excited to elevate all aspects of our sales and marketing under Meghan’s leadership and look forward to seeing the results of her service and sales excellence,” said Outrigger Kā‘anapali Beach Resort General Manager Edwin Torres.

In addition to cultural programs, Maitland is responsible for the nightly entertainment at the Outrigger Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort’s Kani Ka Pila Grille and the Surfers In Residence program at Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort.

Since joining Outrigger in 2001, Maitland has welcomed and entertained guests and friends with aloha and continues to do so at the A‘o Cultural Center at the Outrigger Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort. There, she provides a special venue for guests and hosts to experience, feel and remember Aloha through hula, lei- making, ‘ukulele, storytelling and more.

“Luana has touched hundreds of guests with her Aloha and knowledge of the islands,” said Outrigger Reef Waikīkī Beach Resort General Manager Markus Krebs. “Her passion is connecting and making memories, not only for our guests, but for our hosts and partners as well.”