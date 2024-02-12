Cupid Crew to deliver roses, cards to Maui kūpuna on Valentine’s Day

AARP Hawaiʻi and Kaunoa Meals on Wheels will hand deliver about 500 roses and handmade Valentine’s Day cards to kūpuna on Maui. It’s part of the national Cupid Crew effort to deliver more than 170,000 roses and 35,000 cards to older adults, fostering intergenerational connections with those who may be at risk for social isolation.

“Now in its 11th year, Cupid Crew has impacted over 750,000 older adults throughout the country, something that is especially important during a holiday that is all about love and connection,” said Tom Wagenlander, vice president and executive director, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP. “I encourage everyone to say hello, send a card, deliver a rose, or call someone in their neighborhood experiencing isolation. Your small gesture can greatly impact how much love and community they feel.”

No matter the age, we all need connection to thrive physically and emotionally, according to AARP. The continuing problem of social isolation threatens the health and mental well-being of millions of people in the US. Through Cupid Crew, Wish of a Lifetime encourages people of all ages, in communities both big and small, to help isolated older adults feel more connected and loved.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Statewide, our volunteers and community partners are distributing about 7,675 roses and 1,000 Valentine’s cards to bring love and social connection to kūpuna in nursing homes, care homes and living on their own,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, AARP Hawaiʻi state director. “If you want to participate, you can download and create your own cards to send to an older adult at any time by going to https://wishofalifetime.org and learning more.”

“Kaunoa’s mission is ‘to continuously create those special and exceptional experiences and opportunities which will make the retirement years feel like the best years.’ This special project certainly does that and we are thrilled to be a part of it again this year,” said Roland Prieto, Assistant Administrator at Kaunoa Senior Services. “Thanks to Wish of a Lifetime and AARP for making it possible to brighten our seniors’ day this Valentine’s Day.”

“It feels great to help kūpuna and make sure they know they are appreciated and not forgotten,” said AARP Hawaiʻi volunteer Gloria Robson.