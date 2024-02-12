Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 13, 2024

February 12, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            southwest after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 04:30 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 10:18 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:45 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Northwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:21 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through midweek, with mainly background, short- to medium-period northwest swells moving through. A significant northwest swell is expected to arrive late Wednesday night, peak Thursday, then ease into the weekend. Surf will quickly rise and exceed warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores Thursday through Friday. Surf along south facing shores will remain up slightly through Tuesday due to a small, background south-southwest swell moving through. Surf along east facing shores will begin to trend up over the weekend as breezy trades return. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
