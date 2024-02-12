National Park Service names Timothy Bailey as Aviation Professional of the Year for 2023

Timothy Bailey (left) has been named as 2023 National Park Service Aviation Professional of the Year. PC: National Park Service

Timothy “Timmy” Bailey, park aviation manager at Haleakalā National Park in Hawaiʻi, has been selected as the 2023 National Park Service Aviation Professional of the Year.

The award recognizes an individual who has performed missions of significant consequence, valor or has actively promoted the advancement or recognition of a Park Service program, mission or the Service itself.

Bailey, a National Park Service employee, manages a complex aviation program at the park. He also mentors and instructs staff with multiple agencies in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific West Region. His mentorship stretches across the United States Geological Survey, US Fish and Wildlife Service, counties and the State of Hawaiʻi.

Last year, Bailey was among the first responders to the Lahaina wildfires, recovering victims and searching burned out areas for survivors.

As soon as helicopters were able to fly, Bailey became an ad hoc aviation resource to all the pilots who responded. His knowledge helped responding pilots understand the conditions on the ground and the needs of ground personnel.

“Bailey’s calm, professional demeanor expedited operations during these devastating and dangerous conditions. The Lahaina fires were not in the park’s primary jurisdiction, but because of Bailey’s leadership, skill and knowledge, everyone sought his guidance. Since Bailey was on the ground, he provided ongoing situation reports and established priorities to all assisting aircrews,” according to a news release announcement.

“We are so proud of the work Timmy does for the park and his community. We are incredibly fortunate to have recognized expertise here at Haleakalā,” said Chief Ranger Ari Wong.