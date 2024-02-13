Forbes travel: Maui County hotels, spas and restaurants score top-star ratings

Montage Kapalua Bay received a 5-Star rating from the Forbes Travel Guide. File photo

The Forbes Travel Guide unveiled its 2024 Star Awards, with 21 Hawaiʻi hotels, spas and restaurants winning high ratings, and Maui County had a dozen of them.

Leading off with 5 Stars each were the Montage Kapalua Bay and its Spa Montage (the hotel’s Canoe & Canoe restaurant, 4 Stars); Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea (its Spago restaurant, 4 Stars); and Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi (One Forty restaurant, 4 Stars).

Winning 4 Star ratings were: Grand Wailea Maui, a Waldorf Astoria Resort; Sensei Lānaʻi; and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, and its Spa. And, the Wailea Beach Resort, Marriott, was listed as Recommended.

The 66th annual list spans more than 2,000 properties worldwide. It features 340 Five-Star, 600 Four-Star and 503 Recommended hotels; 78 Five-Star, 121 Four-Star and 59 Recommended restaurants; 126 Five-Star and 201 Four-Star spas; and seven Four-Star and five Recommended cruise ships.

Other Hawaiʻi Forbes ratings:

Five Stars: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, and its Spa, Kailua-Kona; and La Mer, a restaurant at the Halekulani in Waikīkī.

Four Stars: Halekulani hotel, Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko Olina and its Naupaka Spa & Wellness Center, Kapolei; and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikīkī Beach.

Recommended: Ko`a Kea Hotel & Resort, Koloa, Hawaiʻi; Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Waimea, Hawaiʻi; Kahala Hotel and Resort, Oʻahu; and Turtle Bay Resort, Kahuku, Oʻahu.

“Travel was highly anticipated to have a strong year and the new winners on our 2024 list reflect the increased efforts properties are making to deliver elevated guest experiences,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list demonstrates the evolving focus the discerning traveler has on well-being and the desire for authentic destination-centric itineraries. We congratulate all the 2024 Star Award winners for their significant achievements.”

According to Forbes, it is the the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises.