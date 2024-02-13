KHS America brings harmony and hope with instrument donation to Lahaina fire survivors

Lahainaluna High School sign. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

After the devastating Lahaina in August 2023, the Lahainaluna High School music program faced adversity with a resilient spirit. The Lahainaluna band program lost nearly 20 instruments in the August fires, but thanks to a donation from a mainland nonprofit, music continues to thrive as part of campus life.

Despite the school remaining intact, some students had brought their instruments home and had to leave them behind as they fled the wildfire. KHS America stepped in to donate 17 new instruments, including Jupiter flutes, clarinets, trumpets, saxophones and more.

Band director, Jalen Baraoidan described the excitement and joy of students as they opened the crate containing the new instruments.

KHS America was also able to collaborate with Music Rising to contribute Lanikai ʻukuleles and H. Jimenez guitars, along with Hercules and NOMAD stands to support the Maui Music Mission’s efforts to provide music lessons to children affected by the fires. Maui Music Mission hosted a Skate Jam event for impacted families in West Maui, where students received the instruments.

Additionally, Hohner Kids percussion instruments were distributed to pre-kindergarten students affected by the fires for Christmas through Mana Mentors, further enriching the holidays.

Tabor Stamper, President Emeritus of KHS America, acknowledges that while the donated instruments can’t erase the impact of the fires, they provide students with an opportunity to focus on making music and finding solace in their passion.

“It’s incredibly important to preserve involvement in music for these students,” Stamper said. “For so many, it’s the highlight of their day. We are grateful to be able to support the efforts of educators in changing lives through music, and allow music making to continue for these students in Maui.”

KHS America’s Academic Alliance program was launched in 2017 to develop and strengthen the important symbiotic relationship between school music programs, school music dealers, and the instrument manufacturer.