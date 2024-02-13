Longroad Energy to update Pūlehu Solar project

A map shows details about Longroad Energy’s Pūlehu Solar project set for Lower Kula. PC: Longroad Energy

Longroad Energy will hold a virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. March 14 to provide updated information on its Pūlehu Solar project, a 20MWac/80 MWH solar and battery storage system, set for construction in Lower Kula.

The project will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 15,000

homes.

A presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To register to attend, go to: https://bit.ly/pulehu-solar

Hawaiian Electric Company selected Longroad Energy to develop two utility-scale solar and battery storage projects, with completion targeted for 2027, one on Maui and one on Oahu.

The proposed Pūlehu Solar would help Maui reach its renewable energy goals and provide

residents with a clean and abundant source of energy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2005, the team at Longroad (previously as First Wind) has developed seven of Hawaiʻi’s largest operating clean energy projects, including 150 MW of wind and 110 MW of solar.

For more information, visit www.longroadenergy.com/pulehu.