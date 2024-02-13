Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 05:28 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 11:03 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:03 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:54 AM HST. Sunrise 6:57 AM HST. Sunset 6:23 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will persist along north and west facing shores through Wednesday. An extra large northwest (320 degrees) swell will arrive late Wednesday night and rapidly build down the island chain on Thursday, pushing surf well above High Surf Warning levels for most north and west shores through Friday. Coastal impacts are possible, and moderate to fresh north winds developing with the swell will result in rough conditions. A pulse of large, medium period north swell will follow on Saturday and Sunday, keeping surf above the High Surf Advisory level for exposed north facing shores.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up sharply during the weekend due to a combination of rough, short period trade wind swell and the large north swell. Typical midwinter very small conditions will prevail for south shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.