Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 14, 2024

February 13, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            south.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 05:28 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 11:03 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:03 AM HST.
















Weather
Sunny. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:54 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will persist along north and west facing shores through Wednesday. An extra large northwest (320 degrees) swell will arrive late Wednesday night and rapidly build down the island chain on Thursday, pushing surf well above High Surf Warning levels for most north and west shores through Friday. Coastal impacts are possible, and moderate to fresh north winds developing with the swell will result in rough conditions. A pulse of large, medium period north swell will follow on Saturday and Sunday, keeping surf above the High Surf Advisory level for exposed north facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will trend up sharply during the weekend due to a combination of rough, short period trade wind swell and the large north swell. Typical midwinter very small conditions will prevail for south shores. 




				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
