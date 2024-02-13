MEO inspires David Fraser to write song, ‘Be The One’

David Fraser performs “Be The One” at MEO’s Volunteer Luncheon on Feb. 14, 2023, at the Wailuku office of the nonprofit Community Action Agency.

Songwriter and performer David Fraser had Maui Economic Opportunity on his mind when he wrote “Be The One” and performed the song at the MEO Volunteer Luncheon in 2023.

“I was in the midst of wanting to create a song that might inspire people to get involved with helping others” when MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe asked him to perform at the Luncheon, held annually on Valentine’s Day.

“The thought occurred to me that what they all do at MEO is exactly that,” he continued. “So, it’s a perfect match.” He shared some of the lyrics:

“People painted into a corner,

Struggling from day to day,

Up in the air, down on their luck,

Needing to find their way.

Be The One . . . to make things right,

Be That One willing to fight that fight.“

David will be performing “Be The One” at the 2024 Volunteer Luncheon on Valentine’s Day at the Maui Beach Hotel. This invitation-only event features Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke as keynote speaker, Mayor Richard Bissen and Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee, as well as community leaders and MEO board members and staff.

The Volunteer of the Year, nominated by MEO’s departments and branches, and Benefactor of the Year will be announced. They are “The Ones” honored this year.

“Be The One to help save the day . . . Be That One, The One to help pave the way,” are some of the lyrics.

David started playing music in the Sacramento area where he grew up. His band, The Skins, performed in the San Francisco Bay Area with Journey, Tower of Power, Albert King, Boz Scaggs and Huey Lewis.

He moved to Los Angeles to expand his musical horizons, recording tracks for other artists and creating his own album, “Reason & Rhyme.” While in L.A., David was the band leader at Disneyland.

He and his wife, Rita, traveled to Hawai‘i in their younger years and fulfilled a dream by moving here to Maui. David has joined the local music scene and plays with bands, such as Kaina Kountry. In his words:

“Some poor soul is in trouble,

Someone’s under the gun,

Somebody’s got to go and help right now,

And you’ve got to be The One.“

“We need more ‘Ones’ on our island and in the world at large,” David said. “MEO is a shining example of people improving the lives of those in need and inspiring others to do the same.”

Listen to “Be The One” online here.