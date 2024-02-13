Survey on Permanent Maui Disposal Site closes on Thursday

Residential debris removal in Lahaina, Maui (Jan. 16-18, 2024) PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui reminds residents that the last day to respond to its survey on a permanent disposal site for wildfire debris from Lahaina is this Thursday, Feb. 15.

The survey seeks feedback on three sites under consideration as a permanent site including:

Wahikuli, mauka of the Wahikuli housing subdivision

Crater Village, which comprises more than 500 acres located mauka of Wahikuli and north of public schools in Lahaina.

The Central Maui Landfill, located 25 miles and a 40-minute drive away from Lahaina.

Trucks will haul enough material estimated to fill five football fields five stories high.

Currently, debris and ash are being stored at a temporary debris storage site in Olowalu, and will be removed from there once a permanent site is selected and built.

The survey is available online at: www.mauirecovers.org/feedback.

County officials expect to share results of the survey on Feb. 21. The targeted date for site selection is March 1, 2024.