Survey on Permanent Maui Disposal Site closes on Thursday
The County of Maui reminds residents that the last day to respond to its survey on a permanent disposal site for wildfire debris from Lahaina is this Thursday, Feb. 15.
The survey seeks feedback on three sites under consideration as a permanent site including:
- Wahikuli, mauka of the Wahikuli housing subdivision
- Crater Village, which comprises more than 500 acres located mauka of Wahikuli and north of public schools in Lahaina.
- The Central Maui Landfill, located 25 miles and a 40-minute drive away from Lahaina.
Trucks will haul enough material estimated to fill five football fields five stories high.
Currently, debris and ash are being stored at a temporary debris storage site in Olowalu, and will be removed from there once a permanent site is selected and built.
The survey is available online at: www.mauirecovers.org/feedback.
County officials expect to share results of the survey on Feb. 21. The targeted date for site selection is March 1, 2024.