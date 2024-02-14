Debris removed from 100th residential property in Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area

Homeowner, Cecilia Domingo observes debris clearing on the property. (2.14.24) PC: US Army Corps of Engineers.

Debris and ash removal was completed on the 100th residential property in the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster Area on Wednesday, (Feb. 14) 30 days after the work began in Lahaina, county officials said.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, which was assigned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to complete Phase 2 debris removal, started clearing properties in Lahaina on Jan. 16, 2024. That followed the completion of debris removal from 25 properties in Kula on Jan. 19, 2024.

Debris and ash clearing at 100th residential property in Lahaina. (2.14.24) PC: County of Maui

“We appreciate our federal and community partners who have worked diligently to expedite debris removal in Lahaina,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “This is a critical step in moving survivors one step closer to returning to their property to rebuild.”

Debris and ash from Lahaina properties are being transported to a temporary disposal site in Olowalu. In response to community concerns, Mayor Bissen has committed to not using Olowalu for a permanent disposal site. Debris and ash from the temporary storage site will be removed from Olowalu once a permanent site is selected and built.

Three locations – two in West Maui and one in Central Maui – are being considered for the Permanent Disposal Site. Maui residents are asked to visit www.mauirecovers.org/feedback to participate in a community survey that will help guide selection of the final site. The survey closes Thursday, Feb. 15.