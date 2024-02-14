Disaster update meetings conclude in Kula; wildfire needs assessment survey released

Leftover burned logs, black tarp and wood chips from fallen and dead trees are being used as waddle erosion control on a hillside in upper Kula. (1.24.24) PC: JD Pells

Following the US Army Corps of Engineers’ completion of wildfire debris removal on 25 properties in Kula, the County of Maui held its final Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting at Kula Elementary School last month.

At the Jan. 30 meeting, the County shared results from a Kula needs assessment survey, consisting of 60% of responses from those directly impacted by the fires. Needs identified in the survey included expedited permitting, insurance, mental health, health of neighbors not directly affected by the fires, soil testing and watershed health.

Kula Needs Assessment survey. PC: County of Maui

For information on any upcoming community meetings, residents can contact Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura, who holds the Upcountry residency seat, at 808-270-7939 or [email protected]. Residents may also contact the Kula Community Watershed Alliance, which was founded by and for fire survivors in Kula, at www.kulacommunitywatershed.org/join-the-alliance for information on recovery support.