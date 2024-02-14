EPA begins sewer line inspections, drinking water sampling in Lahaina

EPA Region 9 Deputy Administrator Cheree Peterson highlights progress made over the past six months, current efforts, and the path forward for Maui’s recovery. PC: Wendy Osher (2.8.24)

Starting the week of Feb. 5, the US Environmental Protection Agency started work on Mission Assignment from FEMA to clear and inspect nearly 100,000 linear feet of sewer lines within the fire damaged Lahaina area of West Maui.

Agency leaders say these inspections will allow the County of Maui to prioritize the emergency repairs needed to protect the wastewater treatment plant from excess infiltration of salt water through damaged sewer pipes.

EPA is providing a 48-hour notice to residents where work is being completed via door hangers and flyers. Work is expected to be completed within five days of the initial notice. All inspections and work in Lahaina will take approximately 30 days to be completed, according to an announcement.

EPA also received a Mission Assignment from FEMA to assist the County of Maui with restoration of the drinking water system. The wildfires caused widespread pressure loss and heat damage to pipes in the burn zone, which can release contaminants such as volatile organic compounds into the pipes.

EPA continues to partner with the Maui Department of Water Supply and the Hawai’i Department of Health to sample the water throughout these pipes and, if contamination is found, ensure that it is isolated from the rest of the system.

EPA official said the shared goal of multiple agencies is to see the people of Lahaina return to their homes with reliable wastewater service and safe drinking water.