Man who frequents Wailuku is reported missing by concerned acquaintances

Charles Wilyard. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Charles Wilyard, 58, known to frequent the Wailuku area.

Wilyard was reported missing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, by concerned acquaintances who had not seen or heard from him for several days. Maui police issued a news release with information on the missing man today.

Wilyard was last seen on North Market Street around 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Wilyard is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-7, weighs between 175 pounds, and has blond hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilyard, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report No. 24-004132.