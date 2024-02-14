MEO names Maggie Batangan as new chief administrative officer

Maggie Batangan has joined Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. as chief administrative officer. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. has named Maggie Batangan as chief administrative officer, a newly created position for the nonprofit agency that helps low-income and disenfranchised individuals and families.

Batangan will supervise the agency’s Human Resources Department and focus on management, employee training and development, hiring and compensation. MEO has more than 200 employees on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi.

She held various positions in the Maui County administration and Council, including as deputy county clerk. Her latest position was in the Department of Management. She’s a former a legislative and budget analyst.

During her years with the county, she managed personnel and contracts, oversaw elections, served as a communications liaison, and drafted and implemented policy.

Batangan also worked with local and international nonprofit organizations in Hawaiʻi, Washington, D.C., and Ohio.

She holds a Master of Public Administration degree with a focus on public management and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies with a specialization in political communication, both from Ohio University.

Former Chief Human Resources Officer Cliff Caesar retired at the end of January. He joined MEO in January 2018 and became chief human resources officer in October 2020.