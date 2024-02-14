University of Hawaiʻi hosting free monthly grant-writing classes in Maui County this month

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources will host free grant-writing classes for farmers, entrepreneurs and small businesses Feb. 23 on Molokaʻi, Feb. 27 on Maui, and Feb. 29 on Lānaʻi.

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee said the sessions are sponsored by Maui County’s Department of Agriculture.

The college will accept 30- or 60-minute appointments, and sessions may take place on Zoom or in person.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are happy to support outreach programs that provide education and financial opportunities to residents throughout Maui County,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “The grant-writing sessions are a valuable resource to those looking to expand their small business or develop new skills.”

For more information, please contact the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at 808-244-3242, extension 222.