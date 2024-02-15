Dr. Jason Call joins Pacific Permanente Group as an interventional cardiologist

Dr. Jason Call is a new interventional cardiologist with Pacific Permanente Group. PC: Courtesy

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Jason T. Call has joined the staff at Pacific Permanente Group, a Maui-based medical group providing health care services in nearly a dozen specialties.

The Group’s interventional cardiology service is based at Maui Memorial Medical Center and its Outpatient Clinic.

“I’m excited to call Maui my home and serve this community,” Call said. “It’s wonderful to offer the people of Maui top-notch heart care on the island, so they don’t have to travel to Oʻahu.”

Call earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn. He completed his internship and residency at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. He completed general cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at Wake Forest University / Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He comes to Pacific Permanente Group from Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine in Winchester, Va., where he worked for the last 20 years.

Call has a range of professional interests and skills, including structural heart disease, peripheral vascular disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, complex percutaneous coronary intervention, shock and support devices. He joins the Group’s well-established heart team, including Drs. Shalin Patel, Wazhma Aslamy, Teresa Caffiero and Teresa Lawrence.

A member of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, Call is board-certified in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease. He’s also a registered physician in vascular interpretation.

Dr. Call is accepting new patients. To request an appointment, call 808-442-5700. The medical group accepts a wide range of insurance plans.

Established in 2016, Pacific Permanente Group specializes in behavioral health, cardiology and interventional cardiology, critical care medicine, emergency medicine, internal medicine, gastroenterology, hematology and oncology, neurology and orthopedic surgery.

Providers practice at Maui Health System facilities: Maui Memorial Medical Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic, and Kula Hospital & Clinic.