Kīlauea eruptions pause while earthquakes continue at summit and southwest fault zone

Aerial view of Halema‘uma‘u, a crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera of Kīlauea. Most of the crater has been filled in by lava erupted since 2020. The flanks of Mauna Loa are visible in the background of this southeast-facing view. (2.6.24) USGS photo by K. Mulliken.

Geysers of hot molten lava are not spewing from Kīlauea volcano, but seismic activity at the summit and along the southwest Koaʻe fault system continues following an intrusion of magma into the area at the end of January, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

Earthquakes are ongoing beneath the summit and extend 5 to 7 miles southwest of the caldera under the Koaʻe fault zone. The earthquakes number fewer than 10 per hour and are widely dispersed widely from the summit to the southwest. Approximately 19 earthquakes were recorded across this region over the within 24 hours of Thursday morning. Depths consistently range from 0.6 to 3 miles below the surface. Magnitudes are typically below 2.0.

Ground deformation and sulfur dioxide gas emission rates remains low, according to the HVO.

An information statement about the recent intrusion can be found here.

The overall decrease in seismicity and deformation suggests that volcanic activity at Kīlauea is waning. However, renewed episodes of activity remain a possibility and an eruption could occur with little advanced warning.

The HVO advises that levels of volcanic gases (sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide) can remain locally hazardous even when Kīlauea is not erupting. Downwind residents may notice odors of these gases occasionally. Significant hazards also remain around Halemaʻumaʻu from crater wall instability, ground cracking and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes within the area closed to the public. Discussion of Kīlauea hazards are posted here.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is one of five volcano observatories within the US Geological Survey and is responsible for monitoring volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.