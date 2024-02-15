Maui Surf Forecast for February 16, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 30-40 35-45 35-45 30-40 West Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 08:31 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 01:52 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:08 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 01:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large, long-period northwest swell will spread down the island chain, peaking overnight tonight on Kauai and Oahu, on Maui Friday morning, and on the Big Island on Friday. High tide will occur Thursday evening on Kauai and Oahu, coinciding with the peak of the swell on Kauai. Ocean water will surge across beaches and coastal benches, creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.

The swell will gradually diminish Friday into Saturday, but a new, large, medium- to long-period north swell is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, pushing surf heights close to warning levels along north facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish Monday and Tuesday. A moderate, medium-period northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.