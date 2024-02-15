UH Maui College art courses offered at $49 in February and March

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College mural painting. (PC: UHMC)

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering new, more affordable art classes this spring in the Heona studios on campus.

The goal of these short-term, non-credit visual arts classes is to give students the opportunity to try a variety of art media and forms. Each of the courses include four meetings and cost $49.

“No experience is needed, just come with a desire to express yourself visually and creatively!” said instructor Mike Takemoto.

Courses now open for registration

Linoleum Printmaking

This class will explore and develop the use of linoleum plates in printmaking. Students will design, carve and print fine art images by hand and on a printing press.

Course Dates: Feb. 27 through March 7, 2024

Feb. 27 through March 7, 2024 Course Schedule: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Course Location: ART6071

ART6071 Course Price: $49

Register at https://go.hawaii.edu/K6n

Screen Printing with Stencils

This class will explore and develop the use of hand cut stencils in screen printing. Students will design and print their art on a variety of materials, including paper and fabric.

Course Dates: Feb. 27 through March 7, 2024

Feb. 27 through March 7, 2024 Course Schedule: Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. Course Location: ART6070

ART6070 Course Price: $49

Register at https://go.hawaii.edu/n6g

Mural Painting

This class will explore and develop the practice of planning, designing and painting a community mural on the campus of UH Maui College. Students will work as a collaborative team on the project.

Course Dates: March 5 through March 14, 2024

March 5 through March 14, 2024 Course Schedule: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Course Location: ART6072

ART6072 Course Price: $49

Register at https://go.hawaii.edu/c6n

UH Maui College also offers a variety of semester-long, for credit art courses, where students can earn an Academic Subject Certificate (ASC) in the visual arts.

For more information, visit the full course catalog.