Hawaiian Holdings stockholders approve acquisition with Alaska Air Group

Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram (left); and Alaska Airlines president and CEO Ben Minicucci (right). PC: (1.31.24) by Wendy Osher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. today announced that its stockholders have voted to adopt the merger agreement with Alaska Air Group, Inc.

In a news release announcement Hawaiian Airlines reports a substantial majority of the holders of Hawaiian’s stock voted in favor of the merger, according to preliminary results from the special meeting held earlier today.

Hawaiian will file the final voting results, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Stockholder approval of our transaction with Alaska is an important milestone toward combining our airlines,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “Together, we will bring stronger competition to the US airline industry, deliver more value to our guests and the communities that we serve, and provide greater job opportunities for our employees.”

Ingram discussed the merger on Maui during a recent fireside chat with Alaska Air Group president and CEO Ben Minicucci.



The transaction remains subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, along with other customary closing conditions. Hawaiian and Alaska continue to expect to complete the transaction within 12 to 18 months of announcement of the transaction, which occurred on Dec. 3, 2023.