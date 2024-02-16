Join ‘Race for Whales’ to support marine research, education and conservation

File Photo (2020): Humpback Whale. Ralph Pace / NMFS Permit #19225. PC: Ralph Place via Whale Trust

Humpback whales travel over 3,000 miles to reach their breeding grounds in Hawaiʻi. This month, the Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) has challenged participants to travel just 1% of that, in a global fundraising effort.

The Race for Whales 2024 helps raise funds for PWF’s research, education, conservation and outreach programs. It is part of the 2024 Maui Whale Festival, a virtual and global fundraiser for PWF taking place until Feb. 29, 2024.

Whether running, walking, biking, swimming, hiking or more, global participants are challenged to track 30 miles by Feb. 29. Individuals may track miles virtually on an app, like the Strava app.

Everyone who completes the 30 miles will receive a celebratory medal. The top three fundraisers will receive a prize of a PWF Guide Membership for a year, tickets to the PWF’s online Film Festival starting in June, and a Race For Whales 2024 T-shirt.