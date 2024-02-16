Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 22-26 15-20 15-20 West Facing 7-10 7-10 6-8 6-8 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:57 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 02:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large NW swell has been slowly diminishing through the day, though significant wave heights are in the 12 to 14 foot range and surf is holding just above warning levels this afternoon. Due to the very slow decline so far today, have decided to extend the High Surf Warning through tonight. This swell is expected to rapidly decline late tonight/early Saturday morning, dropping surf to advisory levels for Saturday. A new, large, medium- to long-period north swell is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, pushing surf heights close to warning levels again along north facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish Monday and Tuesday. A moderate, medium-period northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.