Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2024

February 16, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
22-26
22-26
15-20
15-20 




West Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:57 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 02:41 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra-large NW swell has been slowly diminishing through the day, though significant wave heights are in the 12 to 14 foot range and surf is holding just above warning levels this afternoon. Due to the very slow decline so far today, have decided to extend the High Surf Warning through tonight. This swell is expected to rapidly decline late tonight/early Saturday morning, dropping surf to advisory levels for Saturday. A new, large, medium- to long-period north swell is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, pushing surf heights close to warning levels again along north facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish Monday and Tuesday. A moderate, medium-period northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments