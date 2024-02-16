Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|22-26
|15-20
|15-20
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large NW swell has been slowly diminishing through the day, though significant wave heights are in the 12 to 14 foot range and surf is holding just above warning levels this afternoon. Due to the very slow decline so far today, have decided to extend the High Surf Warning through tonight. This swell is expected to rapidly decline late tonight/early Saturday morning, dropping surf to advisory levels for Saturday. A new, large, medium- to long-period north swell is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday, pushing surf heights close to warning levels again along north facing shores. This swell will gradually diminish Monday and Tuesday. A moderate, medium-period northwest swell is possible Wednesday and Thursday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com