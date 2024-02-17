‘Magic of Napa Valley’ cuisine set as fundraiser for Maui food service workers

A fine-dining experience Feb. 23-24 at the French Laundry at the Hotel Wailea will benefit food service workers impacted by the August Maui wildfires. Screen grab from Hotel Wailea website.

The Kōkua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for Maui will benefit from two “Experience the Magic of Napa Valley” fine-dining events Feb. 23-24, hosted by Chef Thomas Keller and Chef de Cuisine David Breeden, at the French Laundry at Hotel Wailea.

The intimate dinners at the three-star MICHELIN restaurant offer a nine-course chef’s tasting menu, in collaboration with Hotel Wailea Executive Chef Ryan Cruz. Wine pairings will highlight ingredients from California’s purveyors and producers alongside a taste of the island’s fresh and seasonal offerings from local farms and orchards.

Seating is limited. To make a reservation, visit here.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance’s Kōkua Restaurant & Hospitality Fund for Maui, providing support to restaurant, bar and hospitality workers impacted by the August wildfires. Funds raised during a silent auction featuring donations from fellow Relais & Châteaux properties will also benefit Maui food service workers.