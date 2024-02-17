Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2024

February 17, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
18-24
18-24
15-20 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
6-8
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:12 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:19 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




As the current northwest swell continues to diminish tonight, a medium period north swell will build rapidly. Surf along north facing shores, as well as some exposed east facing shores, will rise well above High Surf Advisory levels and may approach the High Surf Warning level during the peak of the swell late tonight and early Sunday. This swell will gradually diminish and shift out of the north- northeast Monday and Tuesday as the period lowers. A moderate, long period northwest swell will arrive late Monday and persist through the work week, with peak surf heights below advisory level heights. 


East shores will experience some wrapping north swell during the next few days, followed by moderate, short period wind swell through much of the work week. South shores will remain seasonably small. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
