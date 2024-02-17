Maui Surf Forecast for February 18, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|18-24
|18-24
|15-20
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
Swell Summary
As the current northwest swell continues to diminish tonight, a medium period north swell will build rapidly. Surf along north facing shores, as well as some exposed east facing shores, will rise well above High Surf Advisory levels and may approach the High Surf Warning level during the peak of the swell late tonight and early Sunday. This swell will gradually diminish and shift out of the north- northeast Monday and Tuesday as the period lowers. A moderate, long period northwest swell will arrive late Monday and persist through the work week, with peak surf heights below advisory level heights.
East shores will experience some wrapping north swell during the next few days, followed by moderate, short period wind swell through much of the work week. South shores will remain seasonably small.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com