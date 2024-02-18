Central Pacific Bank celebrates its 70th anniversary

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed Feb. 15, 2024 as “Central Pacific Bank Day” in the City and County of Honolulu. (l-r) Tim Sakahara, Arnold Martines, Maile Kawasaki, Tyman Hayashi, Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Sonya Gomes, Lisa Llamas, Carson Young, and Jaki Knaus. (PC: Central Pacific Bank)

Central Pacific Bank (CPB) celebrated its 70th anniversary yesterday by acknowledging its history and founding mission.

On Feb. 15, 1954, CPB opened its doors with the goal of “Building a Better Hawaiʻi.” The bank was started by a group of nisei (Japanese-American) veterans who had fought for the United States during World War II, only to be denied financial services when they returned home. This pushed their vision to create a bank to serve all of Hawaiʻi’s people.

In its media release Thursday, CPB highlighted 70 years of milestones, including having maintained financial stability as one of Hawaiʻi’s strongest banks; prioritized personalized client experiences; invested millions in community initiatives; embraced technology for secure banking solutions; and cultivated a diverse, inclusive workplace, earning recognition as a top employer in Hawaiʻi.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and our unwavering commitment to supporting the people and this special place we call home,” said Arnold Martines, President and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. “We are incredibly grateful for all our customers and remain committed to upholding the values of exceptional service, innovation, and community that have guided us since our founding. We will continue building on that foundation for generations to come.”

The theme for its yearlong anniversary celebration is “70 Years of Believing” and asks the questions: “What could you do if someone believed in you?” This appears in its new television commercial featuring Olympic Gold Medalist and CPB Ambassador Carissa Moore, and customers, Hidehito Uki of Sun Noodle and Erin Kano Uehara of Choco le‘a.