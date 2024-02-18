Maui Surf Forecast for February 19, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|14-18
|12-16
|10-14
|8-12
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
Swell Summary
A large north (340 to 360 degrees) swell will gradually decline over the next couple of days as it shifts more out of the north-northeast (360 to 020 degrees). Surf along most north facing shores and some windward/east shores exposed to the north swell will lower to borderline advisory heights by Monday morning. A moderate, long period northwest swell will arrive late Monday and continue through Friday, with peak surf below advisory levels. Similarly sized pulses of northwest and north-northeast swell are possible next weekend. East shores will experience some wrapping north swell during the couple of days, followed by moderate, short period wind swell through the rest of the week. South shores will remain seasonably small.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com