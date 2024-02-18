‘Mise Matsuri’ set for celebration of Girls’ Day and Mise Kimono’s second anniversary

Mise Kimono will celebrate its second anniversary at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center with a “Mise Matsuri” on March 3. PC: Courtesy of Mise Kimono

Mise Kimono, which offers modern Japanese fashions with a touch of Hawaiʻi influence, will celebrate its second anniversary at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center with a “Mise Matsuri” on March 3. The special event that also marks Girls’ Day will be held from noon to 4 p.m.

Those attending the event can expect a day of Japanese cultural immersion, entertainment, crafts, special discounts and fun. There also will be performances from local groups, including Maui Taiko, Maui Minyo Kai, Maui Buyo Dance Academy, a Koto performance by Victoria Jacinto and much more. “The performers’ enchanting melodies and graceful movements will transport attendees to the heart of Japanese tradition, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration,” according to an announcement.

For keiki, “Mise Matsuri” offers craft activities to spark creativity and imagination. Kids can unleash their artistic talents at the coloring table by Crafts with Alohi, create their own Kanzashi and Origami at the station hosted by Maui Minyo Kai, and Paper doll crafts by Friends and Faire. Participants who complete all four craft areas will receive a stamp from each craft host into their Mise Matsuri Passport booklets. Upon returning their booklets to the Mise Kimono store, they will receive an exclusive 20% discount on their purchase that day.

As part of the celebration, Mise Kimono will dress keiki in traditional kimono attire in the Mise Kimono store. Families will be offering free photo-booth pictures, courtesy of Next Level Entertainment, to capture the special memories of the day. Complimentary cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

“We are thrilled to commemorate our 2nd anniversary alongside Girls’ Day with the community,” said Shannon Loo, Owner of Mise Kimono. “Mise Matsuri is a celebration of tradition, culture, and togetherness, and we can’t wait to share this special day with everyone,” said Chanzen Loo Carroll, Co-Owner of Mise Kimono.

“Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast of Japanese culture or simply looking for a day of family-friendly entertainment,” organizers say “this event promises an experience like no other.”

For more information, visit misekimono.com, follow us on Instagram @misekimono or contact the Mise Kimono store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.