Proposals for specialty crop grants FY24 opened by state agriculture department

File Photo: Macadamia nut harvest. PC: Courtesy

Applications for the FY24 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program – which will award approximately $523,000 in total grants to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i’s specialty crops – are open until noon on March 18.

The USDA-funded program, administered by the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), will grant between $20,000 and $70,000 to Hawai‘i proposals that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, and/or foster the development of fledging crops and organic operations.

The primary goal of this grant program is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai‘i. Projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops, in either domestic or foreign markets.

Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai‘i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation, according to HDOA.

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, local, state and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, universities and individuals for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i’s specialty crops. Applicants must reside in, or their business or educational affiliation must be registered in Hawai‘i.

The grant selection is expected in late April 2024 with funds to be distributed in early 2025.

The application deadline is noon on March 18, 2024.

Application information for the Request for Proposals (RFP-24-01-MDB) is available on the State Procurement Office website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/23848.

A webinar will be scheduled in the future to assist interested parties with the application process. Check the HDOA website for updated information: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/scbgp/.

Inquiries may be addressed to 808-973-9594 or email: [email protected].

Over the years, HDOA has secured increased funding for the program from the USDA, which allocates funding to each state based on the value of the state’s specialty crops. Last year, Hawai‘i was awarded a total of nearly $534,000. In FY22, Hawai‘i received more than $469,000.