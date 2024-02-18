Study explores graduation rates for UH students earning bachelor’s degrees

University of Hawaiʻi four-year graduates. (PC: University of Hawaii)

A recent study found that 58% of community college students who transferred to University of Hawaiʻi (UH) Mānoa, UH Hilo or UH West Oʻahu in 2015 earned a bachelorʻs degree within six years. In the study, only 13% of students in the UH community college system transferred to four-year schools and earned their bachelor’s degree within six years.

This makes Hawaiʻi one of only eight states to have outperformed the national average in terms of its students earning their bachelor’s degree after transferring from a community college.

At the same time, the Aloha State was 23rd in the nation in its community college transfer-rate to and graduation-rate from a four-year university after the six years studied.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The study was released this January in collaboration with the Aspen Institute and the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center and tracked the cohort of students from the fall 2015 cohort through August 2021.

According to UH, one possible reason Hawaiʻi recorded a ‘transfer-out rate’ below the national average is that many UH community college students were enrolled in technical certification classes – such as carpentry, automotive, culinary and welding – which are two-year degree or certification programs. About 44% of UH community college students in 2023 were enrolled in career and technical education programs, which not all community colleges offer.

The 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system is the sole provider of public higher education in the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The data is clear that we are succeeding with our community college transfer pathways and there is still more to be done,” said UH President David Lassner. “It is a priority because the community college pathway to a four-year degree makes higher education highly affordable and accessible.”

“The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges have worked hard to improve transfer rates to four-year institutions,” said Erika Lacro, UH vice president for community colleges. “A number of strategies around student support and better coordination with our four-year university partners have clearly helped improve the pathways to success for our students looking to pursue a four-year degree program.”

UH statistics for low-income demographics

For the period studied, Hawaiʻi performed above the national average in bachelor’s completion rate for UH transfer students from low-income families (57%, 5% above the national average). The state also recorded a community college to four-year university transfer-out rate of 28% for low-income families, which was 2% above the national average.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These findings are part of the 2024 Tracking Transfer reports, which offer a state-by-state breakdown of transfer outcomes, focusing on race/ethnicity, neighborhood income and age.

Those with a four-year UH degree earn $2.8 million more over their lifetime, according to a University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) study released in January 2024. A national 2024 report by The Centers for Opportunity and Social Mobility came to the same conclusion, adding that four-year degrees continue to be associated with significant economic and non-economic benefits for individuals and communities.

UH has requested additional funding to expand the Hawaiʻi Promise scholarship program to UH Mānoa, UH West Oʻahu and UH Hilo, which will lead to more community college students being able to afford transfer to a four-year school to complete their bachelorʻs degree and attain the many associated economic and social benefits. Hawaiʻi Promise launched in 2017 for students at UH’s seven community colleges and only provides financial aid to those who qualify for federal financial assistance.