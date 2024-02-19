Kapalua Village temporary housing breaks ground for wildfire survivors



































TY Management Corporation held a groundbreaking and blessing ceremony of its Kapalua Village Temporary Housing Project for Kapalua Golf employees on Monday morning, Feb. 19. This project signifies one of the first privately funded temporary housing projects on Maui to assist individuals and families impacted by the Maui wildfires.

“This project would not be possible without the support of many partners whose concerted efforts have brought the project to this phase,” said Tadashi Yanai, President of TY Management Corporation. “We look forward to welcoming employees and families into the new temporary homes, and seeing Hawaiʻi Technology Academy students continue their studies at the interim Kapalua campus.”























After recognizing the need for housing among Kapalua Golf staff, TY Management collaborated with Daiwa Lease, one of the largest prefabricated building providers in Japan, to construct 50 modular homes ranging from two- to four-bedroom units fully equipped with furniture, appliances, kitchen, and bathroom.

The project—which represents a joining of hands between Japanese and local business to uplift the community—will repurpose an old Kapalua Village golf course for temporary housing.

“Thanks to TY Management’s leadership, this project is a significant milestone in our planning to provide housing to those living through the devastating aftermath of the wildfires,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Tadashi Yanai for spearheading this project to support his employees and families.”

“This project marks the start of a new beginning for some families impacted by the fires,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “These homes will help ease the stress of current employees who may be located far from their place of employment, and we hope it will bring a sense of stability during this time of transition, healing and rebuilding.”

In addition to providing temporary housing, the project will also repurpose the former Pineapple Grill restaurant located at Kapalua Resort to provide learning spaces for Hawaiʻi Technology Academy, a public charter school.

TY Management has partnered with HTA to open an interim campus in the former restaurant that will serve up to 120 students, most of whom were also impacted by the wildfires. The repurposed facility will ensure continuity of education for the academy and feature four classrooms, communal and outdoor spaces for students.

“We are grateful for the support of TY Management for allowing us to open an interim campus at Kapalua,” said Matt Zitello, executive director, Hawai‘i Technology Academy. “This will provide a much-needed space for our K-8 Lahaina families, where they can continue healing and learning in a safe and positive environment.”

The Kapalua Village Temporary Housing Project is scheduled for occupancy in summer 2024. The Hawaiʻi Technology Academy at Kapalua will open its doors to students and faculty on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

As part of the groundbreaking, TY Management’s leadership and staff extended their sympathies to the families, individuals and businesses impacted by the Maui wildfires.