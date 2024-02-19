MACC to host performance of dramatization of the life of Prince Kūhiō

A playbill cover shows a young Prince Kūhiō. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is hosting a performance of a dramatization of the Hawaiʻi statesman’s life on March 15 at the center’s McCoy Studio Theater. Online ticket sales start Thursday at MauiArts.org. PC: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present next month, for the first time on Maui, a performance of a historical dramatization about the life of Prince Kūhiō.

Written by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl, the performance will be live on stage at 7:30 p.m. March 15 in the McCoy Studio Theater. The play is titled Ke Kauā o Ka Lāhui: The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Pi‘ikoi. It was originally produced by the Hawaiʻi Pono‘ī Coalition, and debuted at ʻIolani Palace in the fall of 2022.



















Kūhiō was a challenging and controversial leader, and his story is not widely known, according to a MACC announcement. “This play’s intent is to bring some of his mo‘olelo to life on order to help audience’s today in grappling with some of the tough issues faced around leadership and civics in their personal lives and in Hawaiʻi’s complex community,” it said.

A discussion with a Hawaiian scholar will follow the performance.

Founded in 2007, the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻï Coalition educates people about Hawai‘i’s true history and the Native Hawaiian people. The Coalition takes its name from the title of the Hawaiʻi National Anthem written by King Kalākaua in 1874.

Since its founding, the Coalition has presented several events and activities to educate residents and visitors about Hawaiʻi’s true history, its people and native culture. The Coalition’s signature events are the annual ʻOnipaʻa celebration honoring Queen Lili’uokalani as a leader of peace and justice, and the drama trilogy all previously presented at the MACC: Trial of A Queen (2015), Mai Poina: The Overthrow (2016), and The Annexation Debate (2018).

To help wildfire survivors, the MACC will collect non-perishable donations the night of the show for the Maui Food Bank. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets cost $20 plus applicable fees, and they go on sale online only at MauiArts.org at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Children 3-12 get tickets for half price, and student rush tickets for college students with identification are available on the day of the show at the MACC Box Office. The Box Office is not currently open for window sales. However, staff is available by email only for ticket inquiries ([email protected]).