Maui Surf Forecast for February 20, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:29 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:26 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:38 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium period north (360 to 010 degrees) swell will continue to decline over the next 48 hours, as a moderate long period northwest swell (320 to 330 degrees) fills in. Low, long period forerunners from the new northwest swell are being picked up at NOAA buoy 51001 and the PacIOOS Waimea buoy. This swell will build down the island chain tonight and Tuesday and linger through Friday, with resulting surf below High Surf Advisory levels. A similarly sized northwest swell and a small north-northeast swell are possible this weekend. East shores will experience some wrapping north swell through tomorrow, followed by moderate, short period wind swell through Friday and potentially higher seas this weekend. South shores will remain seasonably small.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.